Group protests Plateau gov poll, demands INEC REC’s resignation

A socio-political group, Plateau Peace Movement International on Friday protested the conduct of the March 9 governorship election in Plateau State and called on the State Resident Electoral Commission, Mr Halilu Pai, to resign his position for failing to deliver a credible poll to the people.

The call by the group for Pai’s resignation came barely two days after the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed March 23 for supplementary governorship poll in the state which was earlier declared inconclusive by the commission during the March 9 poll.

Addressing a pressing conference in Jos on Friday, The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, of Plateau Peace Movement International, Mr. Joseph Bot, expressed disappointment at the role played by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner during the last election.

He said there would not have been any need for a run-off election in the state if the INEC boss had done his job well

Bot said, “Mr Pai and his INEC officials showed bias and outright unprofessionalism in the conduct of the Plateau governorship election held on March 9. We believe there would have been no need for a rerun in the State if he had conducted free, fair and credible elections. We hereby call on Mr Pai to reign honourably as the lives of Nigerian citizens surpass one man’s interest. Our second call is for cancellation of elections in Jos North, Shendam, Wase, Kanam, Qua’an Pan, Langtang South, and Mikang LGAs”

The Executive Director alleged that at least two voters were killed in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and several cases of electoral malpractices by INEC staff were recorded. – Punch

– Mar. 15, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

