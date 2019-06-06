THE Association of Engine and Agro-Allied Machine Fabricators, Anambra chapter, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the state government to tackle poverty and youth unemployment in the state.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr Joseph Obiora, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Wednesday.

Obiora said that skill acquisition and entrepreneurship remained the only panacea to the increasing rate of unemployment, hunger and poverty in the country.

He said that the group was ready to partner with the government to train youths in technical vocations under the state government’s skill acquisition programme.

He said that members of the association could fabricate multi-purpose engines, such as garri processing machines, cassava peeling and processing machines and grinding mills.

Others include brick moulding machines, rice mill, cassava pounding and threshers, engine grater and palm-oil processing machines, among others.

Obiora said that the association could be engaged by government to train unemployed youths in the state to start their own businesses.

He said: “In spite of our ability to fabricate these machines which have saved the country huge foreign exchange, we are yet to get the needed support to boost indigenous technology to solve youth unemployment.

“We are therefore appealing to the state government to partner with the association to check the growing rate of poverty and unemployment among Anambra youths.”

Obiora further appealed to the government to assist the association with a grant to enable it to complete the construction of its permanent secretariat located on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.”-NAN

