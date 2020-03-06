THE Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has called on Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and other governors in the region to focus on modern agriculture and agro-allied ventures to boost self-employment.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu on the need for purposeful leadership in Imo.

NUF is a pan-Igbo political pressure group South East region.

He also urged Uzodinma to settle down for governance by focusing on people-oriented projects.

The NUF said South-East governors should return back land and give modern agriculture and agro-allied ventures the needed boost for job, wealth creation and food security in the zone.

“It is shameful that South-East that has so much arable land and cannot produce enough food because of age-long neglect of agriculture which was our major economic base in the 60s.

“Today, agriculture within the zone is nothing to write home about. The governors must work on agriculture and infrastructure provision,’’ he added.

On the Imo governor, Chukwudum said Uzodinma needed to act fast in reaching out to the people with impactful projects which had eluded them for the past 20 years.

“It is time for other governors in the South-East, especially Uzodinma to emulate Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, who had been working seriously for the development of every community in the state for nearly five years running.

“It is highly commendable that the governor, Umahi has touched all sector in the state which people can see and attest to. Uzodinma need to join Umahi’s people-oriented developmental focus,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT |

