A group of youths under the aegis of Bauchi Assembly of Youths Political Actors (BAYOPA) has issued a 7-day ultimatum to 17 aggrieved members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly following a decision by the lawmakers to rescind their own inauguration.

The 17 members, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, rescinded the inauguration in which they had participated at the Bauchi House of Assembly few days before.

BAYOPA Central Coordinator Hashim Pali said the group would mobilise the constituencies of the 17 members to institute a recall process if they fail to rejoin other members of the House of Assembly in the next seven days.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Pali stated: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unfortunate, unreasonable anti-people decision by some members of the House led by Kawuwa Damina in renouncing the truce they had some weeks ago which resulted in their inauguration.

“These two-faced people who were guests to the President last week went and presented a rather defeatist, self-serving and democratically dangerous position to him as far as the interest of Bauchi State is concerned.

“Bauchi State and its development is the issue of concern to our people; hence, it is a greater interest that must prevail. It is against this background that we are using this avenue to serve a 7 days warning to them to rescind their lastest decision on the issue or we shall mobilise our people to proceed with a recall process against them.”

The group coordinator observed that the progress of administration in the state has been slowed down due to the lingering crisis between warring factions of the House of Assembly.

“Their actions are slowing the pace of development of our dear state,” Pali said. “We hope that these members will heed our warning and do the right thing, or else we will be forced to recall them.” – The Sun

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 11:37 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)