A group operating under umbrella of Legislative Watch (LW) has called on former Governor Rochas Okorocha to immediately apologise to Imo people over his horrendous eight-year administration of the state which has left it prostrate.

This is even as it described the purported assault on his daughter, Uloma Nwosu, by officials of the Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Government Assets, as diversionary and blatant falsehood.

The Executive Secretary of the group, Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma made the statement on Monday while reacting to statements credited to a group, Igbo Women in Nigeria and Diaspora (AIWND), which mandated the Imo State government to fish out the state officials who purportedly slapped the daughter of the former governor.

The group also said that AIWND that had issued the ultimatum to the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha as a faceless organisation that does not exist.

According to him: “AIWND is a faceless organisation which is non-existent in the country, as it is not registered anywhere in Nigeria. The AIWND is just a façade for a group of hatchet men who are bent on distracting the rebuilding work going on in Imo State after nearly a decade of pillaging and plundering of Imo State by the former administration.”

He maintained that the ‘theatrical agitation about the purported assault on Uloma Nwosu, is another perfidious insult on the sensibility of Imo people. It is a cheap diversionary antics designed and funded by the prime suspects in the primitive looting of Imo State. But Imo must be rebuilt and everything stolen recovered.”

He added that the Jasper Ndubuaku-led assets recovery committee is a legal entity empowered by the resolution of Imo State House of Assembly and inaugurated by the state governor to carry out the mandate of the people of Imo State to recover their properties.

He noted also that the committee reached out to all the members of the immediate past administration to return government properties in their possession within two weeks.

He described it as ‘regrettable and shocking’ that the so-called coalition of Igbo women would fail to follow the process of engaging the Jasper Ndubuaku led committee in resolving any differences arising from their operations instead of resorting to threats and blackmail.

“We are certain that Ihedioha, with his known precedents, will never stand in the way of any legal protest as it is a constitutional right but will frown at assault, disinformation, blackmail and threats aimed at scoring cheap political point,” the group stressed. – The Sun

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

