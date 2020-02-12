The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) on Wednesday appealed to the Enugu State Government to make courts across the state accessible to both lawyers and litigants with disabilities.

Mr Daniel Onwe, President of the association, said in a statement that the ongoing renovation of courts in the state was an opportunity to make them accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), who may be approaching the courts either as counsel or litigants to seek justice.

According to him, the accessibility could be achieved through installation of ramps, lift and other assisting devices, to ease the movements of PWDs.

“We all know how natural it could be for the peculiar interest of PWDs to be overlooked in such circumstance, and especially in major projects.

“But in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act, we appeal that the court buildings and the environment be made accessible to PWDs, as they currently are undergoing renovation.

“We see this as a golden opportunity for the people and government of Enugu State to demonstrate their level of sensitivity to our peculiarities, which is in line with the extant Nigerian Law and global best practices,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ALDIN is the umbrella body of Nigerian lawyers both at home and in the Diaspora, who have one type of disability or the other.

Its objective is to champion the cause of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) generally, and in particular lawyers with disabilities in the practice of their profession.

The group strives for the actualisation of level playing field for lawyers and other PWDs within Nigeria, and especially in courts rooms and its environs. (NAN)

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 16:59 GMT |

