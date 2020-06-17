PRESIDENT of the Nigerian Female Youth Council (NFYC) Mimi Peters, has urged the Federal Government to declare rapists as murderers.

Peters said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. She said rape cases has become rampant and needed to stop adding that the government should declare a state of emergency on rape.

“When you rape a girl child, you have killed that girl indirectly, so rapists need to get the punishment of a killer.

“We want to say that it is no more business as usual, but a case that involves all females in our society.

She said: “In as much as we do not advocate indecent dressing among some ladies, it is not a justification for rape.

“ Even if you are properly clothed, he will rape you because it is the thing of the mind and all he needs is an opportunity,’’ Peters said.

She therefore urged the government to sign and enforce the Child Rights Act as it would help to address rape related issues in the society.

Mrs Ella Obueze, also colloborated Peter’s statement explaining that indecent dressing was no longer an issue as the rapists carry these acts deliberately even on minors.

“If the government doesn’t act fast, it can go beyond what we see now because we all have children and most parents cannot afford to see their children raped and the rapist go free.

“People will take laws into their hands if not stopped,’’ Obueze said.

In a separate interview, Mr Isaac Michael condemned rape, saying that people who carry out such acts should get the punishment they deserved.

Michael called on the government and police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Also, Mr Obi Opara, Youth Voice President of a non-governmental organization called for a stiffer penalty against rapists.

The group on Tuesday held a peaceful protest against rape in Abuja.

They visited the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development who assured them that the government would do all it takes to end rape in the country. (NAN)

