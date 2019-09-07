A group under the aegis of Coalition of Physically challenged persons in Kano state, has called on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to appoint one of its own into his yet-to-be-formed cabinet .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over three months after his inauguration for a second term in office, the Governor is yet to form his cabinet.

The association’s chairman, Yarima Sulaiman made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said appointing one of his members into the state executive council would give them a sense of belonging and enable them contribute their quota towards the development of the state.

He said, “It is a known fact that physically challenged people have supported and voted the All Progressive Party (APC) candidates from the bottom to the top in Kano state.

“So there is no doubt that the physically challenged persons have played a significant role in ensuring that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari emerged victorious,“ he said.

He said there was need for Ganduje to give physically challenged persons some political appointments in view of their contributions to the success of the 2019 general election in the state.

He said the association had recently organised a workshop during which it discussed on the importance of education and the need for patents among them to send their children to school.

“The importance of education cannot be over emphasised hence our resolve to hold the workshop in order to remind our members especially parents on the need to take the issue of education seriously,” Sulaiman said.

However, he commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for introducing free and compulsory education in the state and urged the people of the state to give the government the necessary support to achieve other desired objectives. (NAN)

Sept. 7, 2019 @ 12:25 GMT

