A group under the aegis of Kwara South Youths Agenda has cautioned the Kwara South All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum against arrogating to itself the power to speak on behalf of the people of the senatorial district.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Mr Yusuf Kolawole Muideen and Mr Soliu Hameen respectively on Thursday took a swipe at the elders forum for what it described as a self serving agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elders forum had in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin sought the change of Mr Lai Mohammed as minister and member of the Federal Executive Council.

They had stated that whoever was to be appointed minister should be well grounded in local politics, passionate about the people and most especially the development of Kwara at large.

The statement was signed by its chairman and the secretary, Chief Bamisaiye Ayeni and Mr Jide Usman respectively.

But the youth group urged the leadership of the party in Kwara South Senatorial District to apply appropriate sanctions against the elders.

The group claimed that it was not unaware of the antecedents of some individuals in the act including Ayeni, who it alleged, had embarked on a lobby to be appointed Secretary to the State Government in the new government.

“Our attention has been drawn to the press release issued on the 22n, May, 2019 by some elders claiming to be speaking for Kwara South APC Elders.

” This should be disregarded in all entirety and whatever it stands for.

“We are bold to say that the signatories of the said release, Chief J.B. Ayeni and one Jide Usman, are not speaking for Kwara South, let alone their local government areas.

“As of the moment, the party hierarchy in the seven local government areas of the senatorial district has not constituted any elders forum or committee to speak for it.

” And as we all know, there is legally constituted party structure at all levels. These are the only legally authorised body to speak on behalf of the Kwara South APC on all matters relating to the members of the party in the senatorial district.

“The illegal body, as represented by Ayeni and Usman that are castigating the Honourable Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammad as regards the last general elections forgot to intimate the general public of the extra ordinary effort they put into the party’s victory in their domains that made them to be more important than the Honourable Minister.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Alhaji Lai Mohammed as a minister provided all the necessary apparatus required of a leader in making APC record a resounding victory in the last general elections.

“We implore the general public to disregard this press statement and advise the party at the senatorial district to take appropriate action against these men so as to serve as deterrent to others,” it said.

-NAN

May 23, 2019

