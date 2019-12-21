The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat on Friday called on Lagosians to be alive to their civic responsibilities and obey the state’s laws.

The deputy governor made the call at the opening of the civic week celebrations organised by Lagos State Office Of the Civic Engagement in Ikeja.

Hamzat said that civic engagement all over the world had become a veritable tool of governance that served as the mechanism for implementing programmes and policies easily.

“It is a process that enhances trust between the governed and the government.

“This is, therefore, a necessary exercise to give attention to a very significant process that facilitates a relationship between the governed and government,” he said

Hamzat said that the state had adopted the aproach as one of the ways to stay in touch with the everyday Lagosian that had voted them in.

“We have campaigned to run an open government that brings on board the views of Lagosians.

“We are determined to address those challenges they avail to us, and clear our views with them regularly.

“This will go a long way in enhancing accountability and public trust in this administration.

“We hope to stimulate an engagememt that will translate into enhanced civic responsibilities and activeness across all segments of the populace.

“We have to work together to create public good that will improve the quality of lives of citizens and the communities at large,” he said

The deputy governor assured that the state would continue to consult, collaborate and partner with the people so that the state could benefit from their ideas and solutions to issues of public concern.

“l commend the office of Civic Engagement for its laudable efforts at re-engineering civic engagement in the State.

“This we must sustain until we reach a high level of participation of the people in decision making and problem-solving efforts in the state,” he said.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said that the essence of the engagement was to bring into focus the importance of civic activities.

Adebowale said that civic week would give them the opportunity to engage citizens in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes that are germane to the wellbeing of the people.

She said that the Lagos State government was committed to better governance.

“In pursuance of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the Office of Civic Engagement has designed series of programmes for the Civic Week Celebration.

“This will enhance the approaches of addressing issues of public concern through the combination of knowledge, skills and values so as to make a difference in the lives of the governed,” she said.

She explained that Lagos State government adopted a culture of inclusiveness, responsiveness, accountability and transparency in the approach to implementing the development agenda for the State.

Adebowale said that this was to create public good that would improve the lives of the citizenry.

She appealed to all Lagosiansto see the efforts of the administration in taking Lagos to a greater height as a collective responsibility. (NAN)

– Dec. 21, 2019 @ 11:35 GMT |

