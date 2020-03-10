FOLASADE Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), says the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER), would be replaced with a new Performance Management System (PMS) in the civil service.

Yemi-Esan stated this in a statement signed by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, and office of the HOCSF on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan stated this during her maiden meeting with Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor-General for the Federation and Surveyor-General of the Federation on Tuesday.

According to her, PMS is to replace the biased and often abused APER, and to increase productivity and quality of service delivery in the Federal Civil Service System.

“The new Performance Management System to be put in place to replace the biased and often abused Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) will increase productivity and quality of service delivery.

“In the same vein, the goal of ensuring stability in the federal civil service will inform decisions and the fulcrum on which other objectives will be linked, ‘’ She said.

Yemi-Esan said the service would continue to reward and recognise excellence, innovation and dedication to service by civil servants.

“Successful implementation of an institutionalised reward and recognition system, will produce well-motivated, disciplined, skilled and accountable civil servants.’’

Yemi-Esan solicited the continued cooperation, collaboration and companionship of the body of permanent secretaries to elevate the federal civil service system.

This, Yemi-Esan said was to meet the global standard that exhibits superior performance in the implementation of government policies and programmes, as well as in the delivery of services for the well-being of Nigerians.

She added that it would also improve the country’s economic development.

The head of service also called for permanent secretaries` support and cooperation at this decisive period, to help deliver on President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s key priority areas.

Yemi-Esan also reiterated her commitment to give focal and priority attention to capacity building at service-wide level especially on core values and code of ethics of the nation`s civil service.

Dr Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund, office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, on behalf of the body promised to give the HOCSF the needed cooperation and support for the success of the office.

