THERE was heavy deployment of security personnel around the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of the inauguration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Lagos State governor on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that scores of security personnel, comprising soldiers, policemen and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) were seen manning strategic positions around the venue.

Some of the law enforcement officers were seen standing by Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vans that dotted the streets around the venue.

Those coming into TBS for the inauguration were subjected to thorough search by security personnel which also included officials of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

NAN reports that neatly dressed school children, trade union members and party faithful who arrived as early as 7am, had taken their seats.

As of 9.35a.m. most of the seats had been occupied, even as journalists had taken their positions.

Sanwo-Olu was yet to arrive the venue as at the time of writing this report, but the deputy governor-elect, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had arrived in company of some security details.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro were some of prominent personalities already present.

NAN reports that traffic from most parts of the state to the venue was light. (NAN)

– May 29, 2019 @ 11:45 GMT |

