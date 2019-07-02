FORMER Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rep. Al-Hassan Doguwa, says the 9th House of Representatives will work assiduously to review security apparatus and legislation to support the efforts in protecting lives and properties in the country.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Kano State under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) said this on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

“Nigerians should expect a robust engagement in terms of providing reviewed security strategy in order to exhibit and establish the fundamental role of government which is protection of lives and security of properties of our own people.

“The House of Representatives and by extension the National Assembly, of course we certainly concentrate on reviewing some of our security apparatus and legislation.

“We will not mind to even begin to contemplate by considering the issues of state and community policing because there is a serious challenge in that sector,” Doguwa said.

He said that the 9th National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila would work towards addressing challenges facing security sector.

“Community and state policing is one very critical sector over our economy that we have to look and address, so that we can provide absolute security for our people.

“I want to assure Nigerians that there is nothing that we will not do differently in the 9th of House of Representatives.It will be different all through.

“We will be engaged very robustly without necessarily undermining the independence of a legislature which of course is paramount,” he said.

According to him, the House will be very friendly to ensure that institutional understanding between legislature and the executive is sustainable.

“We had a very embarrassing situation and circumstances last time but I want to believe, what we now have in 9th House of Representatives will be on different level unprecedentedly in terms of our engagement with the government.

“Especially in trying to support the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the promises of his campaigns and the policies and programmes of the APC.

“I want to tell Nigerians that they should expect good health and quality education,” the lawmaker said. (NAN)

