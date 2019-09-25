AHEAD of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has given an insight into how his party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win the poll.

Dickson who boasted that the PDP would defeat the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the inability of APC to produce a validly-nominated candidate had eased the election for the PDP.

The governor who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of five new special advisers in Government House, Yenagoa, restated that the PDP would record another landslide victory in the forthcoming polls.

Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement quoted the governor as saying that no amount of propaganda, intimidation and financial inducement could sway the majority of the people from voting for the PDP.

He, however, said despite the traumatic post-primary election crisis facing the main opposition in the state, his party would not leave any stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming poll.

“We are preparing the ground to usher in the next administration, and make no mistake, the next administration is going to be a PDP-led administration in our state. Make no mistake, the Ijaw nation has no room for APC; this state is a PDP home. We are the only party that has a validly-nominated candidate for the election. Mark my words ‘validly-nominated candidates, that’s what the law requires and the person most qualified. As we speak, the other side, the APC, does not have a validly- nominated candidate.

Governor Dickson who congratulated the new special advisers, described their appointments as a recognition of the important contributions they made in their previous assignments.

He urged them to join other members of the Restoration Government to mobilise more support for right causes that would promote the continued stability, peace and development of the state.

The governor assured that more young people would be appointed into positions of trust in the coming days as part of efforts aimed at rewarding loyalty, dedication and hard work.

“This swearing-in is just a tip of the iceberg. By tomorrow or next, more young people who have already been identified across the various local government areas and other stakeholders would be brought in as our way of broadening the base of our restoration government. It is also our way of identifying young people who need to be given responsibility.”

The newly-sworn special advisers were the former Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Sagbama Local Government Council, Hon Michael Magbisa, and his Yenagoa counterpart, Hon Austin Sambo.

Others included the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma, Hon Tolumoye Bikikoro, Hon Pius Andabai-Wareyai and Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe.

