I am alive, hale and hearty – Na’Abba

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba, has debunked reports insinuating that he died of COVID-19 pandemic.

Na’Abba, who spoke in a video sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano, dismissed the report as misleading and rumour.

He said he is still alive and in good health condition in London, since he visited the UK in the past four weeks.

“Fellow Nigerians; I am Ghali Na’Abba, Speaker of the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003. I have been hearing rumours in recent days that I was dead.

“I am doing this video in order to prove to Nigerians and the world that I am alive, hale and hearty.

“I am a proud Nigerian and saddened that rumours spread about me in such an evil manner.

“However, this is not a time to reprimand anybody, I have been a friend to the press and I believe we should do whatever it is to ensure that we live well among ourselves.

“I am alive and healthy in London, I am here in the past four weeks and finished my engagements, if not for the lack of flight, I will have flown back to Nigeria.

“I am missing home and sad about what is going on in my country; about the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty and deaths ravaging my community in Kano.

“A lot of people have died recently in Kano including some of my relations and let me seize this opportunity to condole every family that lost their love ones,” he said.

Na’Abba thanked Nigerians and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. (NAN)

