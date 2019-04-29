OGUN State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, said he was ready to hand over to the Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, on May 28.

Amosun said the keys to the government House, Oke-Igbein, were ready for collection by Abiodun to move in whenever he was ready.

Amosun was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa during the inauguration of a 26-member Transition Committee ahead of the inauguration of a new government in the state on May 29.

The committee which is composed of 15 members from the team of the governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, and 11 members from the incumbent government was inaugurated at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta.

The outgoing Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga and the Deputy Governor-elect, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, are the co-chairmen of the committee.

Amosun said his government had set up a transition committee since last year December to ensure a smooth running of the programme. He claimed that the first draft of the handover note had been ready since February, but was being rejigged till date.

He pledged that a comprehensive handover note would be given to Abiodun and his team on May 28. He said, “We will be in position to hand over a comprehensive handover note to you on May 29, 2019.

“By God’s grace, 28th of May, 2019, we can sit down like this and hand over to you. We have not been sleeping so as to have a smooth running of the transition.

“Government house, Oke-Igbein, is ready, If you want to move in tomorrow. Both the Presidential lodge and government house are ready. As soon as you tell us when you need the keys to the government house and that of the Presidential Lodge, we will make them available.”

The government, however, frowned at the allegation levelled against it that, it was not ready to hand over. The SSG described the allegation as unfair, saying that the government chose not to respond to the allegation. – Punch

– Apr. 29, 2019 @ 18:32 GMT |

