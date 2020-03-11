PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has denied having anything to do with the dethronement of former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu stated this on Wednesday on his twitter handle. Shehu on his twitter handle @GarShehu said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

“President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution. He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne,” he tweeted.

Realnews had reported how Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State accused Buhari of ordering the dethronement and banishment of Sanusi to Awe town in Nasarawa state on Monday.

