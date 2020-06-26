THE Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (ICPC) has begun phase two of the constituency and executive project monitoring and tracking worth N399 million in Ogun.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of ICPC, represented by Mr Shintema Binga, Lagos Commissioner of ICPC, made this known during an inspection exercise in Sagamu, Ogun, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a block of three classrooms and a block of four classrooms were inspected by the ICPC officers in each of Sagamu, Ikenne and Odogbolu towns in Ogun.

Owasanoye said the commission was not out to witch-hunt anybody, group or contractor but to discharge its mandate which was being vigorously pursued by the vision of the agency.

“The aim of the exercise is to assess projects executed in Sagamu and its environs, with a view to ensuring that the benefiting communities are not short-changed.

“We are here also to examine whether the projects met the specification as stated in the contract and to see whether the projects have been completed.

“The ICPC personnel will be assessing projects with a view to identifying those that are either poorly executed, abandoned, over-inflated, or outrightly non-existent,” he said.

Owasanoye said that a unit called “Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Unit” (CEPTU) was established in 2019 by the current ICPC chairman, due to the yearnings of Nigerians.

According to him, there are calls by Nigerians that some of the senators and some members of the House of Representatives do not execute projects at their senatorial districts and constituencies with the money collected.

The ICPC chairman enjoined residents to provide useful information to ICPC officers on any abandoned project in their areas.

He appealed to the National Assembly lawmakers to execute good and durable projects in their constituencies. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 14:49 GMT |

