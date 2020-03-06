THE International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC) has announced the re-election of Prof. Adekunle Okesina, as Africa Representative in its board for a term of three years.

IFCC said this in a statement signed by Prof. Graham Beastall, the Chairman of the Nominations Committee and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

Beastall said that Okesina’s re-election came after a rigorous nomination and campaign process, which saw him emerge alongside other scholars.

According to him, Okesina, a Consultant Chemical Pathologist in the Department of Chemical Pathology and Immunology, University of Ilorin, Kwara, was nominated and elected alongside five other representatives from different regions of the world.

Okesina, a former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University was first nominated and subsequently elected in 2017 to IFCC as the first Nigerian and black African to represent the continent in the Federation Executive Board.

According to him, Okesina’s first three-year tenure as a member of the Executive Board of IFCC, which began on 1st of Jan. 2018 will end by Dec. 2020.

He said Okesina’s new tenure would start from Jan. 1, 2021 and ends by Dec. 31, 2023.

It said the newly elected members would be presented during the IFCC Council meeting in South Korea later in the year

“ Okesina, by his re-election, will continue to be involved in the promotion of quality health care through the development of excellent Laboratory Medicine practices world – wide with emphasis on how Africa can benefit maximally from the activities of IFCC.

“On behalf of the Nomination Committee, we would like to thank the candidates who campaigned and took an active part in the IFCC electoral process as well as for their steadfast commitment to serving IFCC.

“We congratulate warmly the newly elected IFCC Regional Federations Representatives,” he said.

Established in July 1952 with membership in more than 90 countries, IFCC is a worldwide, non-political organisation which works in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international organisations for the promotion of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine across the globe. (NAN)

Mar. 6, 2020

