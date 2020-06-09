IGBO community resident in Cross River has commended Gov. Ben Ayade for his fight against insecurity in the state, announcing setting up of an advisory committee to compliment his effort.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ugoji Nwabueze, leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state.

Nwabueze issued the statement after a caucus security meeting he summoned to review constant kidnappings in the state.

He remarked that Igbos, resident in the Cross River acknowledged that insecurity, which was growing globally, was no longer the exclusive responsibility of the state but all.

Nwabueze, a Lawyer, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Indigenes Affairs (Igbo) observed that the current measures put in place by the government in fighting insecurity in the state have proven to be efficient in tackling security challenges.

“The Igbos commends the governor for rising to the challenge of insecurity in the state through the demolition of property acquired by kidnappers, through ill-gotten ransom.

“Also, the declaration of 35 cultists on the wanted list, whose activities greatly affected the economy and nightlife of the state, thereby, reducing its tourism potentials.

“Consequently, the Igbo community in Cross River has set up a security advisory committee for information gathering, sensitisation and close networking with security agencies in the state.

“The Igbos are saying, constant kidnapping of people and high insecurity caused by senseless cult wars in the state have greatly affected the business fortunes of the state,’’ Nwabueze said.

He gave an instance of one Chief Jude Odinka, a 70-year-old businessman with health complications kidnapped, over a month ago and is yet to be released, as well as several others who have died in the process, after ransom, as too many atrocities that cannot be tolerated any longer.

The Igbo leader appealed to the governor, not to be intimidated by pressures or blackmail from people, who wanted to use insecurity in the state to rubbish his programmes.

“The meeting rose with the resolution that any Igbo son caught in acts that constituted insecurity to the government of the state would be allowed to face the consequences,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently engaged in massive demolition of property belonging to suspected kidnappers and cult leaders at large in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

– June 9, 2020 @ 11:19 GMT |

