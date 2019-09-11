THE new President of the Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Ude, says he will collaborate with relevant agencies to secure the release of Igbo people languishing in Lagos prisons for various offences.

Speaking after being declared winner of an election to oversee the affairs of Igbos in Ikeja on Wednesday, Ude said he was aware that many Igbos been languishing in Lagos prisons for sundry offences.

He said that he would also focus on improving the welfare of Igbo people in Lagos, including providing health care services at monthly meeting of Igbo community associations.

The president, elected for a four-year tenure, said that he would also work to unite Igbos every Local Government Area in the state.

Ude, who was sworn-in by Mr Vitalis Chukwueke, the legal adviser of the body, scored 112 votes to defeat Chief Patrick Mba, who scored 54 votes and Chief Sunday Eze, who garnered 28 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 200 delegates from 20 Local Government Areas in the state participated in the election.

The Secretary of the body, Mr Chuks Odimegwu, said that the new executive would attend to the needs of Igbos resident in Lagos.

Other elected members are Mr Eche Nwaude, Deputy President, Odimegwu as secretary and Mrs Kate Igbokwe, women leader.

– Sept. 11, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)