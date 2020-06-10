OHANAEZE youths have given two weeks notice to all killer herdsmen in Igboland to quit the forests and bushes in the area or be ejected by force.

Speaking through Arthur Obiorah, national youth leader, Ohaneze, the youths said the bushes and forests belong to the people and must no longer harbor killer herdsmen.

Obiorah warned the Miyetti Allah group to stop making statements that can cause crisis in the country.

He gave the illegal occupants of all bushes and forests in Igbo land two weeks to quit from the areas or be ejected by force.

He lamented the hardship Igbo youths are facing currently over the Covid-19 pandemic and called on all well spirited Igbos and Nigerians to support this initiative.

“Igbo youths are now endangered species and we have deemed it fit to rescue them”, Obiorah stated.

According to him, Nnia Nwodo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, would flag off the program in concert with other chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chuks Ibegbu has lauded the palliatives planned by the youth wing of the body and congratulated the youth leader of the body, Arthur Obiorah for the initiative.

Ibegbu called on all Igbo philanthropists and Nigerians to support the initiative.

He also urged Igbo groups in the diaspora to support this idea and also for the Igbo youth and women empowerment schemes to be flagged off the same day. – AdvicateNews

– Jun. 10, 2020 @ 10:59 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)