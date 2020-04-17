PETER Andy Omeje, executive chairman of Igboeze south local government area, LGA, has sworn in the new Secretary of the LGA, deputy chairman of the council, five supervisors and two senior personal assistants.

Though the ceremony was low key due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Omene, in his short speech, said that in support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s government of *”Nrashi for All”* ensuring the dividend of democracy is assimilated in the entire LGA, that his deputy and the newly sworn executive have made unprecedented commitments as follows.

The Deputy Mayor, Chief Amedu Ejike (kpakpando of Unadu Kingdom, made a commitment today that he shall be paying four persons the sum of N10,000 each, monthly and N5,000 each to four persons monthly making a total sum of N60,000 from his monthly take home.

The Council secretary said he should be paying three persons N20,000 each monthly from his monthly take home.

The supervisors and SPAs are committed that they should be paying three person N5,000 each monthly from their monthly take home respectively.

This record breaking ceremony was witnessed amongst other notable dignitaries, Prince Emma Efoke, SA to the Executive Governor of Enugu state, the new party chairman, Chinwe Ogbonna, former party chairman, Omeye Cyprian.

