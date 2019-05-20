SENATOR Shehu Sani has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the Nigeria Governors’ Forum petition against the Nigeria Financial Intelligent Unit.

The NGF in a petition to Buhari rejected the NFIU’s decision to monitor disbursement of funds to local governments starting from June 1.

However, Sani through his Twitter handle said the President should ignore the petition and allow for local governments federal allocation to go directly into their purses.

He tweeted: “The President should ignore the petition written by state Governors against NFIU and ensure that Local Governments federal allocation goes to the LG, in line with the NFIU guidelines.”

