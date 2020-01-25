THE Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that the police personnel deployed for the re-run elections on Saturday are professional and apolitical in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Adamu has therefore urged politicians and candidates standing in for the elections as well as the electorates, to ensure strict conformity to the rule of law.

He has also ordered a comprehensive security arrangement for all INEC offices and facilities in the affected 11 States across the country.

“Consequently, Commissioners of Police in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun and Sokoto States, where the elections will be conducted, have been directed to put in place adequate security arrangements towards ensuring hitch-free elections and a level playing ground for all the candidates and parties in the elections. Similarly, personnel deployed have been strictly warned to abide by the laws guiding the conduct of officers on election duty,” a statement by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer , quoted Adamu as saying.

INEC is conducting re-run elections in 28 Federal and State Constituencies – covering One (1) Senatorial District, Twelve (12) House of Representatives and Fifteen (15) State Assemblies on Saturday, 25th January, 2020.

– Jan. 25, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)