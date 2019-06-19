GOVERNOR Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has appointed Adaora Onyechere, former presenter with Africa Independent Television, AIT, as special assistant, Information and Advocacy. She was appointed alongside 11 others.

The governor in a press statement signed by Chibuike Onyeukwu, his chief press secretary, and made available to the newsmen Wednesday, June 19, announced the appointment of Prof. Chudi Uwazurike as special adviser (Diaspora); Jones Onyereri, special adviser (Political); Jeff Ojinika, special adviser (Inter-party); Sonny Ogulewe, senior special assistant (Admin), SSG’s Office; Richmond Osuji, senior special assistant (Rural Development) and Anselm Okorie, senior special assistant (SDGs).

Others are Uche Udozor, senior special assistant (Agricultural Development); Abba Chimaraoke, senior special assistant (ICT and e-Governance); Estella Mbadiwe, senior special assistant (Health Services); Emeka Opara, senior special assistant (Legal Matters) and Izuchukwu Akwarandu, special assistant (New Media).

Ihedioha believes that the wealth of experience of his appointees will add value to the rebuilding of the state. The statement noted that the appointments take effect immediately.

– June 18, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)