THE governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has set up a committee to view the appointments and recruitments made by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

A statement issued in Owerri, the state capital by the Secretary to the State Governor, Uche Onyegucha said the committee would investigate cases of officers who were unduly suspended or retired from 2015 till date.

It also explained that the committee would evaluate the recent appointments of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Solicitor- General, Accountant-General, and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments made by the immediate past governor.

According to the statement, Okey Anyanwu would serve as the chairman of the committee while, Chukwuma Nwachukwu, Ngozi Onyirioha, Ihima Nmeregini, Bismarck Eziohuru, Justin Amafili and Donatus Ibe would serve as members.

The statement revealed that the committee is expected, “To evaluate the recent appointments of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Solicitor General, Accountant-General, and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments.

“To examine all staff recruitment, command promotions, transfers and secondments of officers without following due process – from 2015 to date, applying the Public Service Rules and Regulations.

“To review all extensions of service period of retired officers and contract appointments.

“To investigate cases of officers who were unduly suspended or retired – from 2015 to date.”

The statement said that the Committee would be inaugurated on Friday at the Government House in Owerri by the governor. – Punch

