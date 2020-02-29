Former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed rumours that he was planning to withdraw his application for review of the January 14 Supreme Court ruling that sacked him and installed Hope Uzodinma as governor.

Ihedioha is asking for reversal of the judgement, alleging errors in it.

The rebuttal is contained in a statement by the Director General of Ihedioha Campaign Organisation, Dr. Vin Udokwu, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state is tensed over the review slated for Monday, as the camps of Ihedioha and Uzodinma are uncertain of the outcome.

The apex court’s Wednesday decision on Bayelsa State governorship tussle fuelled speculations that nothing would come out of the case.

Reading the judgement, Justice Amina Augie had said that the court’s previous decision on Bayelsa sacking the All progressives Congress (APC) candidates was final upheld.

At Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre, Owerri, Ihedioha’s supporters held prayer sessions asking God to restore their principal to Douglas House.

The statement issued by the immediate past Commissioner for Health described the rumour as mere wishful thinking, cheap propaganda and the mother of all lies.

His words, “My attention has been drawn to the online news that I addressed the teeming supporters of Emeka Ihedioha, who gathered at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre today for a prayer session, informing them of the intention and indeed the decision of Ihedioha to withdraw the matter at the Supreme Court coming up on Monday, March 2, 2020.

“I hereby state once again that this is cheap propaganda and the mother of all lies.” – The Guardian/News Express

