Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and former Gov. Ikedi Ohakim on Friday paid special tributes to late Imo monarch, Eze Desmond Ogugua.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the remains of the foremost traditional ruler in the state were laid to rest in his country home in Eziudo, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo.

Speaking at church service in honour of the monarch, Ihedioha described him as an astute leader with sterling attributes worthy of emulation.

He advised the bereaved family to follow their father’s footprints and emulate his large heartedness, hospitality and love for equity and justice.

“Today, we mourn a great leader, an epitome of equity, justice and fairness, whose outstanding attributes are worth emulating “.

“It is our earnest prayer that his legacies be preserved and consolidated upon for the rebuilding of our state and country at large,” the governor said.

Also, Ohakim described the late monarch as a lover of truth, a quality, he said, endeared him to people of different social strata.

In a sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese and Presiding Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, described Ogugua as a devout Christian, who detested discrimination.

Ugorji advised the nation’s leaders, especially traditional rulers, to emulate the virtues of the deceased and shun corruption and lead with the fear of God.

In a vote of thanks, son of the late monarch, Remigius Desmond-Ogugua, thanked the sympathisers for coming to honour their father.

He admonished Nigerians, especially the leaders, to continue to promote the virtues of honesty, justice and fairness for the nation to move forward.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial ceremony was attended by the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Bright Nwanne, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and former Minister for Labour and Productivity, Mr Emeka Nwogu, amongst a litany of other prominent Igbo leaders. (NAN)

