GOVERNOR of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has proclaimed an Executive Order on operating the Treasury Single Account in the state.

He also directed the immediate closure of all revenue accounts operated by the ministries, departments and agencies in the state, stressing that doing so will ensure financial probity.

The governor made this proclamation of the Order 005, 2019, shortly after receiving the interim report of the Financial Advisory Committee at the weekly Expanded Executive Council meeting at Government House, Owerri, on Wednesday.

He decried a situation where ministries, departments and agencies of government operated parallel revenue accounts with the Board of Internal Revenue, contrary to the dictates of the TSA policy.

He also decried the existence of a plethora of revenue collection contracts in various revenue segments, which are largely uncoordinated without requisite regulatory measures.

He prohibited the collection of cash as payment for services rendered by government and its agencies, directing that all such payments be made to designated bank accounts of the state.

The governor directed that, henceforth, “All payments, including deductions from the salaries of civil servants, be remitted at the time of paying salaries to the Treasury Single Account maintained by the Board of Internal Revenue.”

Ihedioha said, “It is the policy of this government as decided by the State Executive Council to consolidate revenue receipts through the operation of the Treasury Single Accounts for all receipts.”

Delivering its report earlier, chairman of the committee, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, said, “It is with great pleasure that members of our committee present the interim report regarding the Executive Order 005.

“We thank you for this rare opportunity to serve this great state.”

Also at the meeting were heads of financial institutions in the state, permanent secretaries, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies and senior government officials. – Punch

– July 10, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)