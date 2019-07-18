THE people of Ihiala in Anambra State have paid a glowing tribute to Governor Willie Obiano for his spirited fight to get justice for one of their own, Mrs Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, who was murdered in her room on June 13, 2019, at Emperor’s Palace Hotel and Conference Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, while attending the conference of the African Insurance Organization.

In an impassioned letter dated Wednesday, July 17, the leadership of the Ihiala Progress Union, IPU, on behalf of the people of Ihiala, thanked Governor Obiano for the onerous task he has thus far undertaken to ensure that the killing of Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu is not swept under the carpet.

The eight-paragraph letter, signed by the Secretary-General Barrister Emma Mkpo; President-General, Okey S. Chukwu; and Board of Trustees Chairman, Edwin Enwegbara, extolled Obiano “from the depths of our hearts for the excellent leadership you have demonstrated over the murder of our distinguished daughter, Mrs Elizabeth Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu.”

According to the Ihiala leaders, “We read your two powerful and eloquent letters to both the Nigerian and South African authorities to ensure that the killers of our dear daughter are brought to justice, in spite of the rather nonchalant attitude of the police in Johannesburg.”

The town leaders recalled: “You wrote a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on July 9, 2019, asking him to personally wade into the murder, so that no one could capitalize on the absence of a foreign minister in Nigeria now to derail the course of justice as regards unmasking those behind our daughter’s murder. And on July 12, 2019, you wrote a petition to the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get his home government to do the right thing immediately.”

The IPU officials lauded Obiano: “You could not have displayed greater responsive and responsible leadership. Every Nigerian identifies with your courageous stance and brilliant actions.”

Calling on Governor Obiano “to continue to use your good offices to ensure that justice is served in the matter of the murder of Mrs. Ndubuisi-Chukwu, Deputy Director General of the Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria, CIIN, who was programmed to assume full leadership of the Institute early next year,” the Ihiala leaders called on the governor “not to relent until justice is done to the memory of this outstanding lady, wife and mother as all Nigerians will continue to support you every inch of the way.”

The IPU letter, which doubles as an invitation to the governor for the burial of Mrs Ndubuisi-Chukwu on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a religious service at St Silas Anglican Church, Ihiala, noted that the construction of the famous Oluoha Okechukwu Road by the state government “will be completed in the next two weeks.”

According to the Ihiala leaders, “We are impressed with both the quality and speed of the construction by Tamad Nigeria Ltd. We are also delighted to know that you have directed that street lights be provided on the road immediately and that street lights be provided on some other roads in our hometown which your administration is about to commence.

“Your Excellency, you are the first governor to ever complete a road in our hometown and the first governor to ever provide street lights in the entire Ihiala Local Government Area which comprises 10 towns. History will be kind to you.”

Even so, the leaders averred that apart from the welcome uplift by the Obiano administration “Ihiala Town is still far from getting its fair share of basic infrastructure from any government in Nigeria.”

The IPU leaders pointed out that “the Nitel Road which leads to the home of the late Dr Bennett Ndubuisi, a famous public servant, educationist and father of Mrs Uju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, is in a terrible state.”

While imploring Governor Obiano “to direct that the road be reconstructed, as it is impassable now,” the Ihiala leaders added that “it will be wonderful if you could graciously direct the Anambra State Ministry of Works or the Anambra State Roads Maintenance Agency, ARMA, to give it a facelift immediately through some palliative, so that thousands of people from all over Nigeria who want to attend Uju’s burial can do so with minimal discomfort.”

In conclusion, the Ihiala leaders reiterated their gratitude to Governor Obiano “for the inspiring leadership you have thus far provided over our beloved daughter’s murder in South Africa,” and then charged the resourceful governor to “continue to make all Anambra people proud through effective leadership and you can always count on our unflinching support and prayers.”

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 17:33 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)