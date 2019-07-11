MONA Audu, son of late former Kogi Governor, Mr Abubakar Audu, has picked expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for governorship primaries under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi.

Audu, addressing a news conference on Thursday, shortly after he picked his form at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, said the reason for picking the form is to alleviate the suffering of people of the state.

“I pick this form for simple reason, this form is for the people of Kogi state, it is also for the people for all those civil servants in Kogi state that do not get their salaries.

“And every single Kogites that is suffering today, this is your form. Every single young person in Kogi state that aspires to be something, this is your form.

“Every woman in Kogi state that wants to be recognised, this is your form, every pensioner that has not been paid, this is your form,” the governorship aspirant said.

He expressed optimism that he would get the ruling party’s ticket either through direct or indirect primaries for the Nov. 16, governorship poll.

“To be honest, personally direct primary or indirect primary election, I’m not much bothered, I will win anyone.

“But other aspirants and stakeholders are clamouring for direct primary election and in a democracy, it is good to listen to what people want. So my advice to the party is to listen to what the people want.

“But what I do know is that this will be our victory. So, direct primaries or indirect primaries, we look forward to our victory come Aug. 29, 2019,” he said.

According to him, women in Kogi state have had difficult times, we want to empower them.

“We will start this by having 50 per cent affirmation. 50 per cent of our cabinet will be filled by women.

“Women will form half of the boards of directors that we will appoint, half of entrepreneurs that we will empower will be women.

“We want the women of Kogi state, the women of Nigeria to know that one state in Nigeria stands tall in their defence,” Audu said. (NAN)

– July 11, 2019 @ 18:12 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)