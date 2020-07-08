THE 2020 Electoral Committee of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has postponed the group’s national elections from July 10 and 11, 2020 to July 17 and 18, 2020.

Alhaji Abubakar Amaigo-Brown, Spokesperson, IYC Electoral Committee, 2020, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He said the change in date came up after extensive deliberation necessitated by some challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and complaint from several aspirants and stakeholders.

Amaigo-Brown said that the aspirants and stakeholders asked that the date be shifted to enable them carry out their campaigns.

He said the committee held wide consultations with elders and other stakeholders of Ijaw nation to ensure that all the aspirants were given a level playing ground.

He also said that the committee had concluded plans to ensure the conduct of credible elections at Oporoza in Delta to produce a leadership that would reflect the votes of the delegates.(NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:35 GMT |

