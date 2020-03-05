GOV. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged the Transition Committee Chairmen in the state to hasten the process of establishing the NYSC Local Government Committees in their council areas.

The governor said this on Thursday at the passing out ceremony of the 2019 Batch “A” corps members deployed to the state, at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Ude Chukwu, said that the committee would be responsible for the welfare, security and integration of the serving corps members in their various locations.

The governor lauded the contributions of corps members posted to the state towards their selfless service to the development of the state.

He, however, reassured all corps members across the 17 council areas in the state that their security was paramount to his administration.

“I urge stakeholders, including the security agencies, traditional rulers and TC Chairmen, host communities and corps employers to always live up to their responsibilities to corps members,” he said.

He congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their one year mandatory service to their fatherland.

Ikpeazu charged them as future leaders, to play a central role to achieve the vision of a stronger, more secure, stable and prosperous nation.

Earlier, Mrs Bona Fasakin, the NYSC State Coordinator, disclosed that a total of 1,542 corps members completed their service in Abia.

Fasakin commended the corps members for doing well in their one year service to the nation, as shown from the various projects they executed.

She urged them to go into the wider world with the strong expectations that the vicissitudes of lack of job would not affect their continued positive contributions to fatherland.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 1,542 corps members that completed their service, three bagged the state honours award for their outstanding contributions towards the development of the state.

The corps members include Dr Hardy Madugha, Tobi Aladekomo and Jeremiah Seth-Eyedouble.

NAN

– Mar. 5, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)