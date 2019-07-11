ABIA Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday inaugurated the reconstruction of a N4 billion Osisioma – Owerrinta Road measuring about 16.9 kilometres, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ikpeazu said the road which was awarded to China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) Construction Company would ease the traffic from Aba to Owerri.

He urged the connected Local Governments of Osisioma and Isiala Ngwa South to assist the company with security and logistics to ensure hitch-free completion.

The Project Manager, Mr Bin Ma, who said the Chinese government-owned CGGC had handled several projects successfully in Nigeria said the company would not disappoint the governor and Abia people.

“We have constructed many projects in Lagos State, Benue, Ogun, and Rivers; we also do Railway Line as federal project.

“We are willing to share our technology experience and management skills with Abia people.

“Along with Abia people, we are improving largely the living standards of Abia people.

“CGGC hopes its efforts can contribute to strengthening the friendship between China and Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the company was handling the 3,050 MV Mambilla National power project in Taraba State.

The project manager said the contract for Mambila Hydropower project was signed on Nov. 10, 2017.

He said the power project would improve Nigeria’s power generation through adding 30 per cent of power supply to the national grid.

“Nigeria is rich in natural resources and strong in economy. We have set up a limited liability company and it has been running since 10 years ago.

He promised the governor and Aba people that CGGC would complete the road according to specifications and with speed. (NAN)

– July 11, 2019 @ 17:07 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)