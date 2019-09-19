GOV. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that his administration will partner the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to promote the state government’s development policies and programmes.

Ikpeazu said this on Wednesday when the leadership of the Abia Council of the union paid him a visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

He described journalists as catalysts for economic development, adding that they had key role to play in the socio-economic growth of the state, especially in setting agenda for development.

The governor pledged his commitment towards a more robust relationship between his administration and journalists in the state.

He said that the state government would create an enabling environment for journalists in Abia to perform effectively.

Ikpeazu, who promised to complete the NUJ secretariat started by the last administration, ordered immediate release of funds for the project.

He said that the state government’s collaboration with the federal government and other stakeholders had yielded result in facilitating infrastructure development in the state.

He said: “We have resolved to commence regular interface with journalists.

“We are hopeful that such engagements will help showcase the policy thrust of this administration.”

Earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Mr John Emejor, commended Ikpeazu’s administration for its giant stride in growing the economy of the state.

Emejor also thanked the state government for the successful hosting of the last NUJ National Executive Council meeting in the state.

He appealed to the governor to assist the union in completing its secretariat, saying that the structure would be of great value to journalists, when completed.

NAN

– Sept. 19, 2019 @ 09:34 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)