AKIN Oke, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, says he will only assess Gov. Seyi Makinde’s performance in office after the first 100 days or six months in office.

Oke, who made this known in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Iseyin, said he doubted the competence of Gov. Seyi Makinde to govern the state.

“I will wait till then. As at today, I have my serious doubts and reservations on whether he is capable or not,” he said.

Oke said he was shocked and surprised by the N10 billion loan approval sought by the governor.

The State House of Assembly had on Tuesday given Makinde approval to borrow N10 billion as requested by the governor.

He had in his request informed the legislature that the loan would be used to revitalise the state’s infrastructure deficit.

“I find it surprising because here is a governor that was saying the state was in debt. I thought he had a magic wand to face challenges; I didn’t know that borrowing was his strategy.

“He was blaming the immediate past governor over N150 billion debt, an incorrect amount anyway.

” I find it funny that with just few days in office he has already asked for N10 billion loan,” he said.

