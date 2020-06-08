GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that his administration will leave a legacy of a professionalism-driven public sector in the state, with zero tolerance for corruption.

The governor stated this on Monday in Asaba at the unveiling of the Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to ensuring strict adherence to due process in service delivery, while urging civil servants to equip themselves with the knowledge of the regulations governing their jobs.

“This administration is irrevocably committed to sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due process, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources and continual appraisal of our structures and processes.

“It is our desire to leave the legacy of a public sector, driven by professionalism and synergy among ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), efficient project performance and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Capacity-building will remain a mirage where the principle of continuous improvement is not embraced and the operators are not sufficiently equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need to perform their duties, especially in a rapidly-changing world that we live in today.

“Those resources must align with the current realities and trends for the civil service to effectively and successfully midwife the timely delivery of government’s policies and programmes.

“As such, it is with a great sense of fulfillment that I receive the new Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019,’’ Okowa said.

He recalled that the commission, in rendering its 2016 annual monitoring report, proposed the review of the Public Service Commission Regulations of 1978, which was then 38 years old.

“Subsequently, the proposal and recommendations from the commission were considered and approved by the state Executive Council on April 3, 2017.

“The Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019 took three years to produce and all civil servants should avail themselves of copies of this booklet and equip themselves with a working knowledge of the regulations governing their work.

“This is because there can be no excuse for not obtaining a copy of this handbook,” he said.

The governor commended the committee that reviewed the regulations, comprising the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Patience Okwuofu; a former Head of Service, Okey Ofili, and other members for their sacrifices and commitment in making the review possible.

Earlier, Okwuofu had thanked the governor for approving the review of the regulations.

According to her, the regulations will help to reposition the civil service for effective service delivery.NAN

