PASTOR Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion church has declared that he is innocent of the rape allegations made against him by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.

In a public statement shared on his Instagram, he said, he had never raped anyone in his life, not even as an unbeliever.

He captioned the press statement,”I have NEVER RAPED before, not even as an unbeliever!”

Part of the statement read, “I am aware that there has been a recent media publication on YouTube by YNaija operated and owned by RED Media Group which shows an interview by Chude Jideonwo with Busola Dakolo.

“Prior to now, we had adhered to our policy of ignoring rumours from social media accounts as we knew that several statements had been made to extort the church of money and myself through blackmail, harassment and intimidation. We have refused time and again to accede to their request, which has infuriated them over time, because of this they have gotten more aggressive.” – Punch

