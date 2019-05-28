ROCHAS Okorocha, outgoing governor of Imo State, has said he would be handing over N42.5 billion to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

He said he decided to keep the money for the incoming governor so that there would not be excuses in carrying out government’s activities.

Okorocha spoke while inaugurating 11 new permanent secretaries, including the new Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Donald Igbo; and the new Head of Service, Mrs Ngozi Eluma.

He said N8.1bn was meant for the payment of salaries and capital projects, while N5.2bn was for pension arrears.

He added that N7.6bn was meant for the renovation of schools, while N21.6bn was for rural roads.

The governor asked the new permanent secretaries to reposition the state civil service and shun corruption.

He said, “Remember God in discharging your duties. Discharge your duties without fear or favour and also defend your state when the need arises.

“I gave this state my best. I will do all I can to support the incoming government.

“Imo State Government has kept aside a total of N42.5b for the incoming government, and for that reason, I will set up a sub-committee to make sure that the projects they are attached to, come to fruition even when I am out of office.”

Meanwhile, the state governor-elect has promised to implement laws that promote development of children.

Apart from existing laws, he said he would sponsor executive bills that would encourage special skills for children of the state.

Ihedioha made the promise in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Owerri, the state capital, by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, to Mark this year’s Children’s Day.

He said governments at all levels must make efforts towards promoting the welfare of Nigerian children.

The statement read, “The governor-elect noted that children are special gifts from God that must be deliberately nurtured in order to actualise their full potential to realise their dreams and develop the state, adding that children embody the hopes for a sustainable development beyond our generation.

“The governor-elect pointed out that no responsible society can afford to toy with the welfare of children.

“He maintained that the wellbeing and development of children will be a priority under his watch as governor of the state, as this is the only way to guarantee a lasting socio-economic stability of the state.

“Ihedioha in the message emphasised that his government will implement extant laws as well as sponsor executive bills that will seek to improve and realise his policies and programmes for the children.” – Punch

