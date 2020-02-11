Ondo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Clement Faboyede, has announced his intention not to re-contest for the position in the coming party congress.

Faboyede told newsmen on Tuesday in Akure that he was stepping down in order to keep the party in the state united as one big family as it approached gubernatorial election slated for Oct.10.

He assured party members that the coming congresses would be free and fair, based on the age-long tradition of the PDP to herald rancor free congresses and smooth primaries.

Faboyede also assured of his absolute impartiality in ensuring that all aspirants were given equal and fair treatment in their aspiration to seek the mandate of the party.

He advised all leaders to ensure that the processes of nominations of executive members across the 203 wards and 18 local government areas were fair and impartial.

He urged any aspirant unsatisfied with conducts at the ward, local government or state levels to approach the disciplinary committees of the party.

The chairman commended all members for their support and sacrifices and encouraged all members to place success of the party above all individual aspirations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party congresses to elect state executives would hold from March 27 to April 4.

NAN

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 19:59 GMT |

