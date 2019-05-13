I’m wiser now – Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said he would be leaving office as a happy person and much wiser because he has touched humanity through the services he rendered to the people of state in four year.

Ambode, who stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents, also expressed gratitude to God for giving him an opportunity to govern the state for the past four years.

The governor said he mounted the leadership of the state as a technocrat but now leaving as a better politician and wiser.

“Every politician learns every day. The mere fact remains that I came in as a technocrat so I used to call myself a techno-politician and I think I am wiser now, I’m more of a politician than a technocrat,’’ he added.

“I have a few days in office, may be 16 days or so to leave office but what is most important is that I was able to have that opportunity form God to be elected as governor of Lagos and also to touch humanity in a way that I deemed fit.

“We did our best and most of all our projects and the things we did in Lagos were more or less people friendly and I just think that a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and the dividends of democracy than we actually met. It gives me joy that you are able to touch lives wherever you find yourself.

“You have to just make positive difference to people or Nigerians, that’s the whole essence of service. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity,’’ he said.

Ambode said he was in the State House to thank President Buhari for undertaking a State visit to Logos few weeks ago, where he inaugurated some developmental projects executed by the state government. (NAN)

May 13, 2019 @ 1631 GMT|

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)