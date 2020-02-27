THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied conflicting video and reports trending on media over bribery allegations by its officials.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday James disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede, has been drawn to a reposted video of a lady “Kibacho” from Switzerland, where she alleged an attempt by Immigration officers to extort money from her at the Airport in Lagos.

“This video was first posted on Sept. 1, 2017, on Youtube it was titled “Swiss Lady vs Nigeria Immigration and the situation was promptly investigated and was found to be a false alarm.

“On Feb. 5, 2019, the same video resurfaced on Youtube titled “Swiss woman exposes sharp practices of NIS officials at Airport.

“The Comptroller General is hereby for the umpteenth time, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the reposted video and always report genuine cases if any.

“Genuine reports should be made to the Service via credible platforms for enquiries and feedback through: 07080607900, nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng, @nigimmigration and nis.pro@immigration.gov.ng. (NAN)

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 9:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)