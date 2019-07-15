SPEAKER of the Imo House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins has pledged to facilitate the process of enacting youth friendly laws in the ninth Imo Assembly.

Collins made the pledge when the Okigwe zone of the Imo chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Owerri on Monday.

The speaker, who described youths as the backbone of every growing democracy, promised to do his best toward ensuring that they were carried along by supporting bills that would encourage youth development.

He also charged the youths to be their brother’s keeper, eschew rancour and loyally support the NYCN leadership.

He further encouraged the youths to remain law abiding and always remember the country’s leaders in their prayers.

“Continue to support your leaders, remain proactive and be your brother’s keeper by accommodating and tolerating each other.

“I promise to do my best in my capacity as speaker of the ninth Imo Assembly to ensure that youth friendly laws are enacted in the overall interest of our state and country at large,” he pledged.

In a goodwill message, the zonal coordinator, NYCN Okigwe zone, Mr Joseph Eboh thanked the speaker for identifying with the council, while pledging their continued support and cooperation.

He urged the speaker to initiate programmes that would empower skilled youths so as to make them self-reliant and reduce unemployment.

“The Okigwe zone of the NYCN, Imo state chapter wishes to use this medium to pledge our continued support for you and the Imo government in the rebuilding of our dear state.

“We thank you for your dogged determination to support youth friendly legislation and urge you to further empower skilled youths in our state as this will ease the burden of unemployment and reduce restiveness,” he said.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of an award of excellence to the speaker by the Council’s national Vice Chairman, Mr Chibuike Echem in recognition of his people-oriented leadership style.

