THE Imo State Government on Thursday inaugurated a 5-man Committee to investigate allegations of corrupt practices leveled against former Local Government Chairmen, Councilors and political appointees from 2011 to 2019.

The Committee is chaired by former Chairman, National Population Commission and renowned legal luminary, Chief Eze Duruiheoma, with Ken Uzoechi as Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are: Ngozi Ogbu, Ezekiel Chukwukere and Anogwi Anyanwu.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, reminded them of the determination of the administration of Emeka Ihedioha to entrench openness and transparency in governance, urging them not to disappoint the people of the state.

“It has pleased the government of Imo State, under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha to set up a Committee for the investigation of allegations of corrupt practices of former Local Government Area Chairmen, Councilors and political appointees, from 2011 to 2019.”

“Pursuant to the notice of allegation in writing against the chairmen, vice chairmen, councilors and political appointees of the 27 Local Government Councils in Imo State and the recommendation made to the Governor by the Imo State House of Assembly in that regard, and having regards to the provisions of sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Local Government Administration Law of 2019, as amended and sections 73 sub section 3 of the Local Government Administration Law 2000, as amended and all other laws enabling His Excellency in that regard, His Excellency suspended the chairmen, vice chairmen, councilors and other political appointees in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo state for a period of six months.”

“Pursuant to that resolution by the Imo State House of Assembly, His Excellency has graciously constituted a 5-man committee to look into the said allegations, as was advised and recommended by the Imo State House of Assembly. It is therefore my honour and privilege to, on behalf of the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to inaugurate this Committee, today, the 18th of July 2019.”

The Deputy Governor explained that the Chairman and members of the Committee were carefully selected on merit and track records, urging them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Reacting, Chairman of the Committee, Eze Duruiheoma, SAN thanked the state Government for finding them worthy of the assignment, promising not to disappoint people of the state.

“I assure you that this assignment will not be taken lightly. Please, convey our gratitude to the Governor. We promise not to disappoint him. This trust that you have reposed in us will not be betrayed, he stressed,” he said.

