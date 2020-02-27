A United States-based Nigerian organization, Nigerian Coalition for the Advancement of Democracy (NICAD), in collaboration with Nigerian Political Activists Coalition and “Nigerians in Diaspora”, has obtained an uncommon White House permit for a mega rally at the White House’s Lafayette Park, to demand the reinstatement of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State by the Nigerian Supreme Court.

The protest is billed for March 5, according to a statement on Wednesday by NICAD, which was sent to CHECKPOINTCHHARLEY.

Mr. Ihedioha, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sacked by the apex court in a jaw-dropping January 14 judgement that triggered protests across the nation and globally.

Meanwhile, he has asked the court to review the grotesque decision, which installed Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came a distant fourth in the March 9, 2019, Imo governorship election, as his replacement.

NICAD interprets the permission to protest at the Lafayette Park as “as a veiled sympathy or endorsement of the protest purpose by the US government.”

“Lafayette Park is a place where many influential protests have taken place.“It has been and continues to be, a focal point for the expression of American ideals. Inspired by the First Amendment, citizens continue to exercise their rights of free speech here, using Lafayette Park as their stage and the White House as their valued audience.

“This park currently serves as a safe place for the congregation and the demonstration of grievances. Advocates of a wide variety of causes understand the relevance of the location and use it to try to affect change,” the statement added.

The group said that it is on this most strategic protest stage that “Nigerians in the Diaspora will be sending their message to the powers that be in Nigeria, White House, and the American public, on behalf of over 6 million citizens of Imo State, whose religious-economic-socio-politico freedom are threatened and under assault.”

According to NICAD, thousands of Nigerians from across the United States, Canada, and South America will converge on Washington DC on that date to “powerfully express their demand for an independent judiciary in Nigeria and justice for the disenfranchised electorate of Imo State.”

Mr. John Ihuoma, one of the conveners of the rally, said a huge turnout is expected, “including the presence of both the mainstream and social media as we demand that the Supreme Court reverse its flawed January 14th decision and immediately reinstate Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the duly elected popular Governor of Imo State. It is the just thing to do.”

NICAD recalled that “this perceived judicial fraud and miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court immediately erupted in wide ranging public disapproval both locally and internationally, in form of street protests and negative media coverage,” but added that the March 5 White House mega protest will dwarf all protest to date “in terms of significance and symbolism.”

