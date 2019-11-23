The Director- General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has provided free skills acquisition classes for young adults at the ongoing International Arts and Crafts Expostion(INAC).

He noted that the ongoing training programme was a side event to compliment the ongoing expo with the theme” Networking Nigerian Crafts to the world ”

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, the D-G said that it was imperative for a plan B either in craft and other skills as a means to earn additional income either as an employee or worker.

According to Runsewe, the programme is billed for the purpose of training people to start their own businesses with little funds and make them independent.

“I am elated that everyone involved have come out in their numbers to make this training a success as well as the zeal of the participants to learn many skills.

” I believe that this programme will help empower them, and take the ones that believe there is no hope out of the streets, to have a future for tomorrow.

“It is an impact that is worthwhile at this time,” he said.

The Director-General, however, emphasized the need for Nigerians to believe in themselves, strive for the best and encourage each other by patronising locally produced materials to help boost the country’s economy.

NAN reports that The Craft Class has been running from the beginning of the INAC exposition, which commenced on Nov. 20 and it is one out of the many side attractions designed by NCAC at the ongoing annual expo.

There are courses ranging from bead making, waste to wealth, fashion, soap making, photography, tailoring among others, set up in different canopies with large attendance.

Earlier one of the beneficiaries of the free skills acquisition, Funke Olaikan, revealed that the programme had created an opportunity for her to learn choice skills for free.

Olaitan, who mentioned that lack of funds had been a hindrance to her acquiring a skill on Aso-Oke making, noted that the training would be of immense benefit to her.

“I have been looking for a platform where I will get professional and fundamental training in Aso-Oke making but I couldn’t afford the costs.

” I appreciate the organisers for the platform because this is a life changing experience for me,” she said.

Another benefactor, Chinwendu Okeke, said she was happy for the opportunity provided by NCAC to train her in soap making.

Òkeke added that the training would help her earn aliving without being dependent on her parents noting that it was a life changing experience for her.

She also said with the skill acquired, she would be able to produce, market and sell it to hotels , restaurants and others.( NAN)

Nov. 23, 2019 @ 9:25 GMT

