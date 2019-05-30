BOSS Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has said that the swearing in of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a second term signifies a bright beginning for Nigeria. He said the president’s second term means greater years ahead of the country.

In his remarks at the presidential inaugural dinner in Abuja on Wednesday May 29, Mustapha said the new mandate given to the president was in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities. He added that Buhari and his vice are committed to the development of the country.

“This memorable day, Wednesday, 29th May 2019, the world witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of our President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for a second term of four years in office.

“The solemn ceremony is significant for several reasons. It is the official commencement of the new mandate freely given by Nigerians as a measure of confidence in their leadership and stewardship. It also marks twenty years of unbroken democracy in our country. The people cheered and the heavens heard. The good weather today signifies a bright beginning and greater years ahead.

“Your Excellences, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, today we commence the journey to the NEXT LEVEL. Today, we reinforce our determination to build on the foundation of CHANGE already laid in the last four years. Today we celebrate our Nation. Today we commit ourselves to development, peaceful coexistence and unity in diversity.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians and party faithful that ensured our victory at the polls in February, your hard work and dedication has brought us here. To our leaders, our supporters and even the opposition, your support is needed to make the Nigeria of our dream. Let’s get ready for a greater Nigeria,” he said.

