Inconclusive Elections: Bauchi police ban rallies, procession

THE Bauchi State Police Command has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies and procession without its approval.

The organisation also said it was committed to the protection of residents from attacks by political thugs and criminals.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the Bauchi State Police Command, Kamal Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, obtained by the PUNCH, said the decision became necessary because of the declaration of the recent governorship and House of Assembly elections as inconclusive in the state.

Our correspondent reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission had set up a committee on the Bauchi state election conundrum and scheduled a supplementary election for Saturday, March 23 in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

Abubakar said, “Sequel to the declaration of Bauchi state gubernatorial election held on March 9 2019 as inconclusive by Independent National Electoral Commission and subsequent scheduling of rerun election on March 23 2019 in some parts of the state,the Bauchi state police command calls on the good people of the state to remain calm and avoid any act capable of causing breakdown of law and order at this critical time.

“Meanwhile, with regards to some reported cases of attacks on innocent members of the public by suspected Sara-Suka thugs which most times emanated from political rallies in Bauchi metropolis, the command wishes to assure the members of the public that, it is on top of the situation and is taking necessary measures to deal with the menace once and for all.

“Consequently, in the interest of peace and harmony, the command has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies and procession in the state without its approval.

“The command appeals for cooperation and understanding of the members of the public in this regard, as it is done in the best interest of peace-loving people of the state and to ensure that the relative peace and security in the state is sustained. – Punch

– Mar. 15, 2019 @ 17:12 GMT |

