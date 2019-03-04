INEC declares PDP winner House of Reps election in Imo

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Jerry Alagbaso winner of the House of Representatives election held in Orsu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency of Imo State held on February 23, 2019.

INEC official, who announced the result at its office in Owerri, the state capital on Monday morning, said that Alagbaso of the Peoples Democratic Party polled a total of 21, 273 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

This is coming ten days after the election which was marred with allegations of violence and snatching of ballot boxes, was held.

Alagbaso, who is returning to the House of representatives for the third time was first elected in 2011. – Punch

– Mar. 4, 2019 @ 12:55 GMT |

